Adairsville Police Department K9 missing

- The Adairsville Police Department is desperately searching for Nero, a police K9 dog.

Nero went missing from his home in Cedartown after escaping his kennel Thursday.

The K9 is a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd who weighs 65 pounds. He is wearing a large black collar with the word “Handler” on it. He was last seen in the area of Denton Road.

Police say If you see Nero, not to approach him. They worry that if cornered he may get defensive.

Instead please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 770-749-2900 and Corporal Damon Cadle with the Adairsville Police Department at 678-409-7806.

