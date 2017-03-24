Hall Co. authorities searching for suspects after $521K drug bust

- Authorities in Hall County are searching for two people following a major drug bust last week.

On March 14, Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS) officers assisted the Hall County Sheriff's Office in an investigation at a home in the 200 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Gainesville. That's where officers found nearly 31,000 pills, valued at around $521,000.

The seized narcotics included more than 40 difference types of pills, including Alprazolam, Fentanyl patches and liquid, Hydrocodone, Diazepam, Hydromorphone, Amphetamine, Morphine, Oxycodone and others.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Venessa Chavira, 33, and Benjamin Plymale, 27, both of Gainesville. They are both wanted for possession of Fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chavira and Plymale are asked to call the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-531-6878.

