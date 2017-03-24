Rome teacher accused of sexual relationship with former student

ROME, Ga. - A Rome High School history teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship several years ago with a former student.
Bryan Aspera, 45, was arrested Friday morning and is being held without bond.
The Rome Police Department started investigating Aspera after learning of a possible inappropriate relationship that occurred between 2011-2013 with a female student. At the time, the student was a minor.
Rome police said detectives gathered enough evidence for an arrest warrant. Aspera has been charged with sexual assault by a teacher engaged in sexual contact with another individual enrolled at the same school.
The suspect also worked as a wrestling coach at Rome High.