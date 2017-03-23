Poilce: Six arrested after seizure of narcotics, firearms

- Six people were arrested in Rabun County after a search warrant resulted in $4,000 worth of narcotics and 17 firearms recovered by officials, according to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office.

Officials executed the search at the Elliot's family residence in Clayton and found approximately 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of alprazolam and oxycodone along with butane hash oil and a small amount of marijuana, according to police. One of the 17 seized firearms had it's serial number removed as well, according to poilce.

The six people who were arrested were Frank William Elliott, Donald Franklin Elliott, Susan Ellen Elliott, Mitchell Lamar Gerrells, Sylva Leigh Elliott, and Adam James Giles., according to officials.

The search warrant was executed on Wednesday after a three month investigation. Officials say the six people arrested at the Elliot's residence were transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office worked with and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office in this investigation, and listed the charges in a press release as follows:

Frank William Elliott Age, 37, 328 Lige Mill Road was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV narcotic (Alprazolam), possession of a schedule I narcotic.

Donald Franklin Elliott, Age 64, 328 Lige Mill Road was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV narcotic (Alprazolam).

Susan Ellen Elliott, Age 61, 328 Lige Mill Road was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV narcotic (Alprazolam).

Mitchell Lamar Gerrells, Age 35, 328 Lige Mill Road was charged with possession of drug related objects.

Sylva Leigh Elliott, Age 32, 328 Lige Mill Road was charged with possession of drug related objects.

Adam James Giles, Age 31, 764 Dunlap Street, Clayton GA. was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic (oxycodone) with intent to distribute, crossing of guard lines with drugs without consent of warden or superintendent.