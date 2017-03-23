Fire at Gwinnett Place Mall causes evacuation

- Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire inside one of the store suites at the Gwinnett Place Mall, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Police and firefighters evacuated patrons from the mall after officials found a smoldering fire in a show repair machine inside the Heel Quick suite in the second floor of the mall. The fire was being controlled by the sprinkler suppression system.

Firefighters were able to quickly complete extinguishment of the remaining fire with water-cans off the fire trucks. The fire was contained to the one store suite.

There was reportedly an employee working at the machine when the fire erupted, according to the Gwinnett Fire Department. The employee escaped unharmed. The mall was completely evacuated due to the amount of smoke pouring out into the mall atrium.

There are no injuries reported. Firefighters are working to clear residual smoke from the building. Fire investigators are on scene to conduct an fire cause investigation.

Authorities say there is extensive water damage to the suite and in the corridor immediately outside the Heel Quick and that water seeped down to the first floor directly below.