Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrests two of their own for stealing county property

- The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has had to arrests two of their own deputies for stealing county property.

The sheriff's office says that both men turned themselves in after it was discovered that they had taken unused property from a supply storage area and delivered it to Cowburn.

The officers, Corporal Ronnie Rodriquez and Deputy Jason Cowburn, have been with the department for 14 and 11 years respectively.

Corporal Ronnie Rodriquez was charged with Felony Theft by Taking and, Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Deputy Jason Cowburn was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and, Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

"Our deputies are not above the law and are expected to follow it. It is a serious breach of trust any time that we learn that one has not and it is not tolerated." Says Deputy Shannon Volkodav.

Both men have since bonded out of the jail.