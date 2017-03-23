Police search for missing Snellville teen

- The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Toni Michelle Eula Archie.

The teen was last seen Wednesday, March 22nd, around 7.m. She was at her home in Donegal Way in Snellville.

Police say Archie suffers from an undisclosed mental illness.

She is five feet 3 inches tall, with black dreadlocks and lime green streaks. Archie also has a nose ring and half-moon tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, jeans, and white converse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.