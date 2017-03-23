Judge drops all but 3 charges in Sandy Springs human trafficking case

- A Fulton County judge dismissed all but three counts against a Sandy Springs man accused of human trafficking and falsely imprisoning eight women.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, is accused of enticing, recruiting and then harboring the women against their will in a lavish Sandy Springs home on Strauss Lane.

Thursday, Judge Jesse Law found probably cause on two counts of false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm in reference to an AK 47 authorities found inside the home. He was previously facing five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of trafficking a person for labor and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At the hearing, a Sandy Springs detective testified the women signed contracts, had to pay for food, rent and gas, and were told they had to give all the money they earned to Roberts.

The investigation started earlier this month after a woman inside the home called 911, asking for help getting out. Police released the 911 call, which revealed the 20-year-old woman who asked for help wanted to leave the home, but feared her "boss" would kill her. She said during the call that the other women in the home were being forced to dance for money.

Sandy Springs police requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation's assistance in the investigation. Officers and agents ended up rescuing the eight women from the home, and Roberts was taken into custody.

Thursday, Roberts was granted a $33,000 bond. He has remained at the Fulton County jail.

The 6,800-square-foot house where the women were found is located in a gated community, and last sold for $1.2 million.