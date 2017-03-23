Atlanta Humane Society celebrates National Puppy Day News Atlanta Humane Society celebrates National Puppy Day The Atlanta Humane Society is celebrating National Puppy Day by showcasing all of the adorable puppies you can help give a home to or volunteer to take care of.

- The Atlanta Humane Society is celebrating National Puppy Day by showcasing all of the adorable puppies you can help give a home to or volunteer to take care of.

Their Facebook page also includes several videos of different puppies interacting throughout the day. The Harlem Globetrotters even stopped by to help celebrate National Puppy Day.

The Atlanta Humane Society is one of the oldest private charitable organizations in Atlanta, founded in 1873 as a result of an earlier visit to the city by Robert E. Lee. The animal charity was originally chartered to protect women, children, and animals and remained a child protection and animal welfare society for 79 years.

AHS, now a widely recognized pet adoption center, vet center, and educational program provider, was originally located on Marietta Street and moved to its present location at 981 Howell Mill Road in the 1930s. The Alpharetta campus at 1565 Mansell Road was opened in 2011.

Atlanta Humane Society serves about 25,000 animals each year, and places approximately 8,000 dogs and cats into forever homes.

To learn more information or inquire about pet adoption click here: http://atlantahumane.org/