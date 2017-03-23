Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

- A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in DeKalb County late Thursday night.

Police received A 911 call reporting a person had been shot inside a car located on Snapfinger Woods Drive. Almost immediately, another caller reported a different shooting victim in the same area.

Dekalb PD don't know what triggered a late night triple shooting that left 1 man dead, 2 others injured. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/WO8TiKExiC — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 23, 2017

Responding officers said they found a car that had driven off the road and into some woods. Inside that vehicle, police located a man in his mid-twenties who had been shot to death.

Not far away, in two separate locations, officers found the other victims. Paramedics rushed those men to the hospital. At last check, one was in critical condition, the other was stable.

Detectives don't have a suspect description, nor do they know what led up to the shooting. Police hope to answer those questions by interviewing the survivors and other witnesses.