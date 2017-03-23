Baby girl killed, woman injured in NW Atlanta house fire

- A 3-month-old baby girl was killed and a woman was injured in a northwest Atlanta house fire early Thursday morning.

#BREAKING: Baby killed in house fire in ATL. Fire officials tell me, a woman was rushed to Grady in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/PxUv36SdL3 — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) March 23, 2017

Firefighters received a call around 2 a.m. about a fire at a vacant home on Paines Avenue.

"We got here as soon as possible," Sergeant Cortez Stafford said. "We have a station about a mile away. We were here within 3-4 minutes."

According to officials, tons of fire poured out the front door and heavy smoke was coming out of roof.

Fire officials said it took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and during an initial sweep of the home, they found a woman in a bathroom.

"She had severe burns, but was breathing when she was being transported to hospital," Stafford said.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said during a second sweep of the home, they made a heartbreaking discovery.

"We found an infant deceased," Stafford told FOX 5.

Watch video from the scene

Officials said they are not speculating on what the relationship is between the woman and child.

"It's still early on," Stafford said. "We are still investigating the cause."