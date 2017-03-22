Woman charged with stalking Clayton County school board member

- A Clayton County woman accused of stalking a school board member turned herself over to authorities Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 5 News cameras were there as self-described community activist Brenda Harrison surrendered at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Board of education member Dr. Alieka Anderson filed the police report against Harrison on March 11.

According to the arrest warrant, Dr. Anderson claims Harrison harassed and intimidated her son during a school function at Morrow High School. Harrison denied that claim.

The arrest warrant noted two additional police reports filed by Dr. Anderson. Harrison was named in both of those, accused of engaging in harassing and intimidating conduct.

She was charged with misdemeanor stalking.

