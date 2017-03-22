Family of Walton County dog attack victim thank officer

- Officers sprang into action this weekend to save a man being brutally attacked by dogs in Walton County.

Police described it as “a gruesome scene with blood everywhere” when Officer Robert Orr arrived. Officers said two large dogs were attacking the Monroe man and family members believe that man would not be alive without the help of the officer.

The family of 52-year-old Tommy Joe Byrd publicly thanked Officer Orr for his bravery at the Social Circle police department Wednesday.

Officer Orr was off-duty and just passing by when he saw the attack. He jumped in immediately to help, shooting the two dogs.

Police said Byrd suffered severe injuries in the head, arm, and leg.

He remained in the Athens Regional Hospital as of late Wednesday night.

