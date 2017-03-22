Dangerous sexual predator on the loose

- DeKalb County Police have an urgent warning for people to be on the lookout for a dangerous sexual predator, who has attacked women twice in public in the area around Candler Road and MacAfee Road.

Police are warning women to walk in groups, as the suspect is not afraid of attacking people in front of others.

“With his attacks, he’s very brazen. He doesn’t care if he gets caught,” said Detective Cantrell of the DeKalb County Police Department’s Commercial Robbery Unit.

Police released surveillance of the man during a March 11 robbery at the Little Caesar’s pizza shop, and said he held up the cashier at knife point, demanded money multiple times, and then physically forced himself on the worker.

“When he produced a knife... he held it at her throat, kept telling her to be quiet. She was begging and pleading for him not to do it. She had two children,” Cantrell said.

Police believe the man was driving a dark-colored Ford Explorer with a drive-out tag.

Police said his latest attack was Tuesday night, as a man and woman walked from the same area around the shopping center to MacAfee Road. Police said the suspect ambushed the couple, told them he had a gun, and then forced the woman into the bushes; police said he fondled the woman and exposed himself to her. The boyfriend intervened by beating the suspect with a rake.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department. People can also submit a tip to Atlanta Crime Stoppers for a reward up to $2,000, and can remain anonymous.

