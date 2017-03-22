Atlanta student hospitalized after ingesting foreign substance

- At least one student was taken to the hospital after ingesting a “foreign substance,” according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

BREAKING @Fox5Atlanta Officials confirm several students rushed to hospital after injecting themselves w foreign substance at Young Middle. — Erin Leport (@Elepo) March 22, 2017

The students are from Young Middle School, located at 3116 Benjamin E. Mays Drive. Firefighters originally said four middle school students were rushed to the hospital after “injecting” themselves with something, but they have since clarified only one was student was transported and the substance was ingested, not injected.

The condition of the students has not yet been released. The substance has not yet been identified.

