Woman rescued after being stranded near Grand Canyon for 5 days

- A Texas woman was rescued after being stranded near the Grand Canyon for five days when her car ran out of gas.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the 24-year-old woman was traveling in a remote area of the Havasupai Reservation when she became stranded after her car ran out of gas.

On March 17, DPS received a call from the woman who said she was stranded for five days in a remote area near the south rim of the Grand Canyon, however, before trooper could determine her exact location, her cellphone call was dropped.

Troopers used their knowledge of the area to determine where she would likely be and a DPS helicopter was dispatched near Indian Route 18 and Anita Road within the reservation.

As the helicopter searched the area, crews spotted glare from the vehicle that they were looking for. A large sign that read "HELP" was found near the vehicle, however, the stranded woman was gone.

A note from the stranded woman was found stating that she set out to walk to try and get a cellphone signal. The rescue helicopter then headed east and spotted the stranded woman, who was identified as 24-year-old Amber Vanhecke.

Vanhecke's food was gone and she was almost out of water when she was rescued. She was treated at the scene for exposure and transported to a trauma center in Flagstaff.

"She was smart and prepared," Trooper Edgar Bissonette said. "She had food and water in her vehicle for the trip. Even though she was down to her last bit of water, it kept her going. When she left the vehicle, she left notes so we knew where to find her. She did everything right."