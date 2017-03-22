One killed in hit-and-run on GA 400 in Fulton County

- One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident along Georgia 400 in Fulton County that shut down two southbound lanes of the busy highway Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol says a Honda and a Chevrolet SUV collided, causing the SUV to overturn, just north of the Lenox Road/Buckhead exit. The Honda left the scene of the crash, officials said.

There were five occupants in the SUV, one of which was fatally injured. The driver and three other passengers were transported to Grady Hospital. No word on their conditions.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

