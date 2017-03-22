Cruise passenger missing near Cuba

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise passenger near Cuba. The Florida man, Brandon Paul, reportedly fell from the Carnival Victory about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
The cruise ship launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard. The USCG Seventh District Command has aircraft and search boats in the area.
The Coast Guard says that Cuban rescue teams have also joined the search.
#BreakingNews #HappeningNow #USCG searching for missing cruise ship passenger 33 miles northwest of Cuba. Read more https://t.co/SS1muksoog— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 22, 2017