Cruise passenger missing near Cuba

By: Mike McClain

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:37PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:55PM EDT

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise passenger near Cuba. The Florida man, Brandon Paul, reportedly fell from the Carnival Victory about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. 

The cruise ship launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard. The USCG Seventh District Command has aircraft and search boats in the area. 

The Coast Guard says that Cuban rescue teams have also joined the search. 

 

 


