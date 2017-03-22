GBI asked to investigate officer-involved incident in southeast Atlanta

- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved incident in southeast Atlanta.

Police activity in SW Atlanta...we are investigating...stay tuned to @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Y8VVDTwimn — Aiun Nettles (@AiunFox5) March 22, 2017

Atlanta Police say the incident started at Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road late Wednesday morning. Officers are also conducting an investigation at Lakewood Avenue and Adair Avenue.

Atlanta Police say the incident does not involve one of their officers.

both passenger side windows busted out on this car surrounded by crime scene tape where an officer involved incident occurred @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/FJtR7WvG8H — matt stringer (@stringerFOX5) March 22, 2017

No further details were immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates.

