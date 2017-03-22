GBI asked to investigate officer-involved incident in southeast Atlanta

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:13PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:49PM EDT

ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved incident in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say the incident started at Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road late Wednesday morning. Officers are also conducting an investigation at Lakewood Avenue and  Adair Avenue. 

Atlanta Police say the incident does not involve one of their officers.

No further details were immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back here for updates. 

