Several reported dead in Westminster terror attack

- British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant in Westminster Square, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster at about 10:30 AM (ET) and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel. The officer suffered non- life threatening injuries.

There are reports of another incident on Westminster Bridge. Several people have been injured by a vehicle that crashed into them.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May was seen speeding out of the area. A reporter covering the Parliament said he saw plainclothes officers put his arm around May and rush her to a nearby vehicle.

