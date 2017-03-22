Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack

The family of a 5-year-old Atlanta girl who survived a dog attack that left another child dead received new furniture Wednesday morning, thanks to former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

On January 17, Syrai Sanders, 5, and her classmate, 6-year old Logan Braatz, were attacked while walking to their school bus stop. Logan died and Syrai was seriously injured, losing an ear in the attack.

Last week, Syrai returned home after spending two months recovering in the hospital. In honor of her homecoming, Shaq invited Syrai and her family to meet him at the Buckhead "Rooms to Go," where he bought her family four rooms of new furniture.

FOX 5 was there as the new items were delivered to both her dad's house as well as her grandmother's home Wednesday morning.

Syrai's family told FOX 5 News that Shaq has been involved with the family since the January attack, and he's not the only one with an outpouring of love for the brave girl. Last week, Syrai told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she wanted a piano and on Tuesday, FOX 5 viewer Larry Tucker granted her wish.

Syrai still has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but she is on the mend and in good spirits. More than anything, she says she just wants to go back to school.