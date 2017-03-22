Police: Mother, daughter shot to death inside Lithonia townhome

- A mother and daughter were found shot to death inside a townhome in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Stonecrest Heights community in Lithonia around 3 a.m. after a family member found the two victims inside their townhome. An 8-month-old baby was also inside the home, unharmed.

The baby is now with another family member.

DEKALB POLICE: person came home around 3am, found mom/daughter shot to death. 8mo unharmed. Motive unknown. Person of interest questioned pic.twitter.com/DgxKkaRtxY — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) March 22, 2017

DeKalb County police said they have a person of interest and are interviewing him at police headquarters. Police also said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

There is no known motive at this time.