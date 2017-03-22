Police: Mother, daughter shot to death inside Lithonia townhome

Posted:Mar 22 2017 06:58AM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 07:10AM EDT

LITHONIA, Ga. - A mother and daughter were found shot to death inside a townhome in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Stonecrest Heights community in Lithonia around 3 a.m. after a family member found the two victims inside their townhome. An 8-month-old baby was also inside the home, unharmed. 

The baby is now with another family member. 

DeKalb County police said they have a person of interest and are interviewing him at police headquarters. Police also said they are not searching for any additional suspects. 

There is no known motive at this time. 

 

 

 


