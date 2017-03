- The political debate over marijuana enforcement has split Atlanta residents, but now a new proposal may be getting a red light.

City council members are ready to move on a proposal which would reduce the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana, but signaling out of City Hall may put an end to that movement.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed may not be behind the initiative which would put the whole thing on a perpetual hold.

