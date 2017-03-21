Results: New Georgia cities vote inaugural leadership

- Two new Georgia cities took to the polls Tuesday to find out who would be leading the newborn incorporated communities.

Voters in the new city of South Fulton were eager to head to the polls to elect their first mayor and council members.

Voters had quite a large choice with nine people having run for mayor and 71 people vying for the seven city council seats.

“It was hard. Plenty of YouTube videos, plenty of asking around, actually my dad helped me make the decision,” said voter Miata Johnson.

“I’m part of the email list and they’ve been listing all the candidates, what they’re running for and what they say they’re going to do and I read through them and I decided I wanted some fresh faces,” said voter Audrey Fisher.

Fulton County Elections showed William B. Edwards pulled in just over 42 percent of the vote. For full election results click here.

The new town of Stonecrest in DeKalb County also held its first ever elections Tuesday.

Jason Lary won 52 percent of the vote for mayor, according to DeKalb County Elections officials. Click here to view full results.

