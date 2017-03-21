Police: robbers with long guns ambush victims in front yard

- Atlanta police are searching for a crew of robbers, who held up victims with long guns in their own front yard in southeast Atlanta.

Police said, in their report, three armed men with masks jumped out of an older-model tan or gold Oldsmobile on Monument Avenue, ambushed a man and a woman, and forced them onto the ground at gunpoint all while wielding rifle-like weapons.

WATCH: Police are searching for three armed men



"I saw them flat on the ground with their hands out," said Stacia Crochet, who said she went to the door after she heard her dogs barking inside her home. She said she was waiting for her roommate and her sister's boyfriend.

"[They were] pointing the guns down towards them-- execution style," she said.

Ms. Crochet ran back in her home and called 911, while police said the robbers took the victims' wallets, cell phones and bank cards, and drove off.

The brazenness of the ordeal has outraged neighbors, in light of recent robberies in the Southeast Atlanta area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers.

