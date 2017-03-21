Clayton County sheriff placed on probation by P.O.S.T.

By: Deidra Dukes

Posted:Mar 21 2017 05:39PM EDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:51AM EDT

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has placed Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on probation.

Hill was arrested in May of 2015 after accidentally shooting a realtor friend in a model home in Gwinnett County. He ultimately pleaded no contest in the case, was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine.

That led to the P.O.S.T. action. During the P.O.S.T. probationary period, Hill will still be able to continue as sheriff, carry a gun and will still have arrest powers.

He will be required to take new courses in firearms training and ethics. Sheriff Hill has 30 days to appeal the decision.

