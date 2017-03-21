Veteran uses chess to help kids stay off streets News Veteran uses chess to help kids stay off streets An Air Force veteran and former Alabama state trooper is using the game of chess to positively impact children in underserved communities.

Chess expert, Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson, founded "Be Someone," a nonprofit working to build character and instill hope in children.

In and out of foster homes at a young age, Hudson turned to the streets and gang activity. He soon realized that path wasn't for him and turned his life around.

Hudson attributes some of that to being introduced to chess in high school. He says chess helps players think more strategically and make better decisions in life.

Now, Hudson is teaching those same values to students across the country and working to help break the cycle of crime and violence. He recently hosted an empowerment chess workshop in Conyers, emphasizing "brains before bullets."

To learn more about Hudson's initiative, visit www.besomeone.org.

