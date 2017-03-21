Driver hurt in school bus crash in Suwanee

Posted:Mar 21 2017 03:36PM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 04:08PM EDT

SUWANEE, Ga. - A driver was injured in an accident involving a school bus on Cumming Highway in Suwanee.

The wreck occurred at Suwanee Dam Road Tuesday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police say no kids were hurt in the crash.

Commuters are urges to avoid the area.

