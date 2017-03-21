Driver hurt in school bus crash in Suwanee

- A driver was injured in an accident involving a school bus on Cumming Highway in Suwanee.

Accident involving a school bus at Cumming Hwy and Suwanee Dam Rd. No kids were injured. Visible injuries to other driver. Avoid the area. — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 21, 2017

The wreck occurred at Suwanee Dam Road Tuesday afternoon.

Gwinnett County Police say no kids were hurt in the crash.

Commuters are urges to avoid the area.

NEXT ARTICLE: Ex-NFL player arrested for beating, choking girlfriend in Sandy Springs