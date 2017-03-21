Henry County DA to seek death penalty in quadruple murder case

- Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said Tuesday he intends to seek the death penalty against two men charged in a shooting that left four people dead in Henry County.

The shooting happened during a bonfire and house party on Moccasin Gap Road in October 2016.

Matthew Baker Jr., 19, and Jacob Kosky, 23, were both charged with multiple counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Baker appeared in court Tuesday, without legal representation, for a first appearance hearing along with the attorney of Jacob Kosky, who did not attend.

The judge continued the men's first appearance hearing to 11:30 a.m. on April 11.

Police say Baker and Kosky shot Keith Gibson, 29, Mathew Hicks, 18, Sophia Bullard, 20, and Destiny Olinger while attending the party. Gibson, Hicks and Bullard were found dead at the home. Olinger later died at the hospital.

Kosky and Baker, both of McDonough, are being held in the Henry County jail.

