Pickens Co. Sheriff: Man wielding large metal pipe shot by deputy

Posted:Mar 21 2017 11:04AM EDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 11:08AM EDT

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Pickens County early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Travis Curran was attempting to pull over a vehicle on Lincoln Street around 1 a.m., and that's when the driver, identified as Gary Lee Castle, "moved aggressively toward him with a large metal pipe in his hand."

Castle moved toward the sergeant, who pleaded for the suspect to drop the weapon. Investigators said Castle refused to drop the pipe, so Sgt. Curran opened fire and shot the suspect. 

The suspect was flown to an Atlanta hospital in critical, but stable, condition. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. 

Sgt. Curran has been placed on administrative leave. 


