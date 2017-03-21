Pickens Co. Sheriff: Man wielding large metal pipe shot by deputy

- Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Pickens County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Travis Curran was attempting to pull over a vehicle on Lincoln Street around 1 a.m., and that's when the driver, identified as Gary Lee Castle, "moved aggressively toward him with a large metal pipe in his hand."

Pickens County sheriff says man shot at 1 AM came after his deputy with large metal pipe after being pulled over on suspicious vehicle call. — Randy Travis (@RandyTravisFox5) March 21, 2017

Castle moved toward the sergeant, who pleaded for the suspect to drop the weapon. Investigators said Castle refused to drop the pipe, so Sgt. Curran opened fire and shot the suspect.

#BREAKING: Pickens Co. Sheriff's deputy involved in overnight shooting. Gary Lee Castle accused of coming at the deputy w/ large metal pipe pic.twitter.com/orjNd6Lx6y — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 21, 2017

The suspect was flown to an Atlanta hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Sgt. Curran has been placed on administrative leave.