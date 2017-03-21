Storms expected to roll in Tuesday evening

- After a warm first day of spring, temperatures will rise even higher on Tuesday.

Many spots will get into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. This warm air will help fuel storms - mainly Tuesday evening - for north Georgia.

As a cold front slowly moves into north Georgia, scattered storms will drift in from the north. A couple of the storms could reach severe levels with damaging winds and/or large hail. The risk is a bit higher for areas north of Atlanta versus south.

While the daylight hours should remain dry for the metro area, the first scattered showers and storms are expected to develop in far northeast Georgia around 4 - 5 p.m.

Storms will increase in coverage through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be expected from any storm, severe or not. Areas that get repeated storms could measure over 1"-2" of rain.

On the other hand, areas south of I-20 may measure next to nothing or nothing at all! The storm risk will wind down after midnight.

