Ten sent to hospital after carbon monoxide leak

- Ten people, including children, were hospitalized Monday night after police said there was a carbon monoxide leak in their northwest Atlanta home.

First responders got to the home on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 6 p.m. Authorities said both adults and children were among the victims. They were suffering from headaches, dizziness and nausea.

Officials said they were taken to four different nearby hospitals.

The gas has been turned off and the cause of the leak is under investigation.

NEXT ARTICLE: Crook cuts holes in walls to break into four businesses