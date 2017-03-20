Ten sent to hospital after carbon monoxide leak

Posted:Mar 20 2017 11:36PM EDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 11:36PM EDT

ATLANTA - Ten people, including children, were hospitalized Monday night after police said there was a carbon monoxide leak in their northwest Atlanta home.

First responders got to the home on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 6 p.m. Authorities said both adults and children were among the victims. They were suffering from headaches, dizziness and nausea.

Officials said they were taken to four different nearby hospitals.

The gas has been turned off and the cause of the leak is under investigation.

