Crook cuts holes in walls to break into four businesses

- A bold thief broke into four Fulton County businesses by cutting holes into the walls, leaving behind extensive damage.

“He is a smart guy,” said Sharif Mirza, the manager at Western Union, one of the businesses hit.

WATCH: Man caught on camera cutting holes in walls to break into businesses



Mirza showed FOX 5’s Nathalie Pozo surveillance video where you can see the crook break through a wall, then make his way inside. Mirza said the crook knew exactly what he was doing because he cut the alarm and eventually cut the camera system.

But the crook looked directly at one of the cameras before cutting the system and now Fulton County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

“Why are you working so hard, for what because we know that we not going to keep no money and we do not keep money inside, so all he did he made big big damages which costing us money to fix it,” said Mirza.

Mirza said he is looking at $15,000 in damages. Employees at the H&R Block said they were hit too and looking at about $7,000 in damage. In all, four businesses are facing high repair costs. Mirza said it’s frustrating.

“We are working hard to make little money and we try our best to help this community and everything and somebody coming from I don’t know where and doing all these things,” said Mirza.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers 404.577.TIPS. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

