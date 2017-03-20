Police: Man takes phone, lottery tickets

- Police in Sandy Springs want to identify a man caught on camera robbing another man.

It happened at the Citgo on Roswell Road earlier this month. Police said the robbery suspect gets out of a dark gray Jeep and takes an iPhone and a lottery ticket from the victim.

Surveillance video released by police then show the man getting in his jeep and drives off.

Anyone who has information on the robbery is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

NEXT ARTICLE: Two women dead after incident at Alpharetta hotel