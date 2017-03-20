Woman found dead, another injured inside Alpharetta hotel room News Police: Female found dead at Alpharetta hotel A woman was found dead and another critically injured inside a room at an Alpharetta hotel on Monday, according to Alpharetta Police.

- A woman was found dead and another critically injured inside a room at an Alpharetta hotel on Monday, according to Alpharetta Police.

Police say officers responded to the Homewood Suites on Davis Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers were initially unable to enter the room, but, with the help of management, gained access and discovered the both women inside, police said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman, who appeared to be in distress, was transported to a local hospital, police said. There’s no word on her condition, but, police say, she is still alive.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

SEE ALSO: Police trying to locate parents of dropped-off child