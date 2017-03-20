Salisbury woman charged with murder after teen dies from silicone injections

- A Salisbury woman is facing murder charges after police say she gave a man silicone injections that resulted in his death.

Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, 42, also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius, of Salisbury is charged with second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Eugene Jones II.

Salisbury police say the investigation led into the investigation of Jones' death after they were notified by a victim who lives out of state that had received silicone injections from an unlicensed individual in Salisbury. As a result the victim now has serious health problems, according to police.

Investigators say Jones had come to Cornelius' home for silicone injections and then returned to Fayetteville, NC where he later died as a result of the procedure on January 12, 2017. Police say Cornelius had been using non-medical grade silicone for the injections.

A warrant was severed for her arrest on Monday, March 20, 2017. Cornelius is being held in the RC Detention Center under no bond. Her first court appearance is set for March 22, 2017.