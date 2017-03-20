GBI trying to identify person in connection with gas station shooting case

- The GBI is trying to identify a person depicted in surveillance footage who has pertinent information in relation to a shooting at a Texaco gas station shooting in Clarkston. According to the GBI, the person in the photo above was present during the March 17th incident, and should not be approached or contacted.

In addition, the GBI named the man who was shot and killed at the gas station on 3906 East Ponce De Leon Avenue. 40-year-old Ernest Tyrell Bing was shot after getting involved in a fight between two patrons at the gas station, according to the GBI. The Alpharetta native was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died, according to officials.

MORE: Police: Victim dead after shooting at DeKalb Co. gas station

Another store patron, not involved in the fight, was shot in the arm and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was treated and released from the hospital, according to the GBI.

The GBI says this is an active homicide investigation and critical interviews are continuing. Anyone with information or anyone who was in the store at the time of the confrontation is asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department and/or the GBI.

Anyone with information as to the identification of this person is asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department at 404-296-6489 and/or the GBI at 770-388-5019 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.