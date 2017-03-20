Residents fight for voting rights in S. Fulton County

Trouble could be brewing for a new city in Fulton County.



On Tuesday, residents of the City of South Fulton are supposed to vote on their first mayor and city council members. The residents rejected becoming a part of the City of Atlanta, but now attorneys for Atlanta say the legislation used to create the new city is unconstitutional.

If the city of Atlanta has its way, the results of Tuesday’s election could be determined invalid.

The long-standing case went before the Georgia Supreme Court Monday because residents from five areas of South Fulton say they should’ve been allowed to annex into the City of Atlanta. They argue that House Bill 514, which created the newly formed City of South Fulton, is unconstitutional.

More than 50 residents packed the courtroom, including many candidates running for office on Tuesday ballot.

Camilla Moore, Chair of the Governor’s Commission on the City of South Fulton, said, “The reason why we’re here today is that we’re still continuing to fight against the City of Atlanta. Now we fought them during the annexation period, that’s why all of these people are here."