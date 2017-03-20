Comey to testify about Trump's wiretap allegations, Russia ties

FBI Director James Comey and NSA director Michael Rogers are expected to testify today at a hearing on Capitol Hill about Russian interference into the U.S. presidential election.

Also of interest to the House Intelligence Committee are President Donald Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more "fake news." This morning, he tweeted, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"