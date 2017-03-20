Police: Home invasion suspects got away with money jar after double shooting

- An overnight home invasion left two people shot and police said all the robbers got was a jar of money.

DeKalb County police told FOX 5 News that the victims live in an apartment at the Laurel Mills Apartments on Tregoney Drive and are known to sell candy and snacks out of their unit.

Police said two men knocked on the apartment door asking to buy cigarettes. When the victims said they didn't have any cigarettes, the suspects forced their way into the unit, according to police.

Police said at least one of the suspects was armed and he struggled with the man who lived in the unit. The weapon went off striking the resident in the chest, according to police.

Police said there was also a woman home at the time of the home invasion and was struck in the leg by a stray bullet. She managed to grab her baby and jump out a first-floor window, according to police.

Police said the victims were taken to separate hospitals. The woman's injuries are described as non-life threatening, but police said the man is fighting for his life.

Police said before the suspects ran away from the scene they got away with a jar of money that served as a cash register. Investigators think the suspects may have left the weapon inside the apartment because witnesses reported seeing them return to the unit before fleeing once and for all.

Detectives at the scene did not give a description of the suspects. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DeKalb County Police.

