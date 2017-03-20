Train derails in Barrow County

- A train has derailed in Barrow County and authorities report the crossings and roadways could be closed between five and ten hours today.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that the train derailed at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road around 2 a.m. There are no injuries and no hazmat spills at this time, according to CSX.

The railroad crossings at Bowman Mill and Cash Roads will be blocked for an extended amount of time until CSX can get the cars back on track, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office added that Atlanta Highway from Hardigree Road to Jackson Trail in both directions will be closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation and rerouted until CSX can get the cars back on track.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said to avoid the area if possible due to heavy delays expected throughout the day.