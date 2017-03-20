Gainesville man wanted in Jasper Waffle House robbery

- The Jasper Police Department needs your help to find a man accused of robbing a Waffle House last weekend.

Police said William Timothy Myers is accused of robbing the Waffle House on Interstate South Drive before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Myers is from Gainesville, GA, according to police.

The Jasper Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the public helped identified Myers as the suspect, but they still need assistance in finding him.

Myers has several tattoos, including a Ralph Lauren logo tattoo on the left side of his face and a cursive “H” between his eyes, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Myers, please call the Jasper Police Department or 911.