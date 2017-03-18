Middle school teacher arrested in $6 million cocaine and heroin bust

OAKWOOD, Georgia (Fox 32 News) - A woman who worked as a middle school teacher and soccer coach has been arrested in a $6 million cocaine and heroin bust.



Karla Alvarez, 28, and Monica Pascual Brito, 24, were arrested at their home in suburban Gainesville, Georgia, where sheriff's deputies said they found a pile of guns, drugs, and cash.



Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Alvarez is a soccer coach and Spanish teacher at Chestatee Middle School Academy in Gainesville.



Alvarez had been a teacher at the school since 2015.