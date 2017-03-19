2017 model train show rolls through Marietta

- Trains are rolling in Marietta this weekend at one of the largest model train shows in the country.

A number of layouts are set up that mimic the actual rail lines, right down to tiny buildings and vehicles along the route.

Kids even get a chance to be engineers and operate some of the trains.

Many of those exhibiting at the event say they've been building their layouts for decade, and say it’s always a work in progress.

"That's part of the fun of it, we are always changing something," says train enthusiast Alan Mole.

There are also entire train villages made of Legos.

The train show, organized by the Piedmont division of the National Model Railroad Association, will be held Saturday at the Cobb Galleria, starting at 10 a.m.

