Doraville police searching for man wanted for aggravated child molestation

- The Doraville police department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated child molestation. 38-year-old Rudy Martinez is wanted for molesting a 3 year old girl, according to police.

Doraville detectives say they were able to secure arrest warrants for Aggravated Child Molestation. Martinez is considered an extreme flight risk.

Police believe he is attempting to return to Guatemala, his country of origin.

If you have any additional information regarding Martinez, please contact the Doraville Police Department at (770) 455-1000. If you know of Martinez's whereabouts, please call 911.