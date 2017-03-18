Husband arrested after wife killed in Ingles parking lot

- A husband was arrested and has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting and killing of his wife in an Ingles grocery store parking lot, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

50-year-old Darrin Russell is being held in the Barrow County Jail in connection with the death of his wife, 51-year-old Dorothy Russell, according to the GBI. The incident occurred on Friday just before 5:00pm in Auburn, Georgia.

MORE: Woman killed in Ingles grocery store parking lot

The first Auburn Police Department Officer on scene found Dorothy Russell had been shot while in her vehicle, according to police. The GBI says Dorothy Russell died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

A suspect, later identified as Darrin Russell, husband of Dorothy Russell, was seen leaving the area, according to the GBI. Darrin Russell was arrested without incident an hour after the shooting by Barrow County Sheriff's Office Deputies, according to authorities.

The Winder Police Department and the Statham Police Department also assisted with the investigation.