Elderly man dies in Loganville house fire News Elderly man dies in Loganville house fire An elderly man died in Loganville after firefighters responded to a report of house fire Saturday morning, according to the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The house fire occurred in the 500 block of Hoke OKelly Mill Road.

- An elderly man died in Loganville after firefighters responded to a report of house fire Saturday morning, according to the Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The house fire occurred in the 500 block of Hoke OKelly Mill Road.

A call was made to 911 by a relative of the victim, who reported visible smoke and that someone was still inside, according to authorities. Crews arrived and immediately began working to control the fire.

According to authorities, search crews found the elderly man unconscious and unresponsive inside the home. Paramedics initiated advanced life support measures and transported the man to Gwinnett Medical Center, according to the Gwinnett Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to authorities.

Fire investigators say the blaze appears accidental and was sparked by an electrical source. There is extensive damage inside the house, and no other injuries were reported. Officials say they found a smoke alarm inside the house that was heard sounding as firefighters overhauled the charred debris and doused hotspots.

Authorities are unable to provide the identification of the deceased man due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws known as HIPAA. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.