WATCH: Man picks up dropped wallet, buys gas in Covington

- Covington Police need your help to identify a man shown in surveillance video picking up a woman’s dropped wallet and later using the victim's credit card to buy gas.

On March 4, police say the victim was standing in line when the customer behind him picked up his wallet without the him knowing.

About 20 minutes later, police say surveillance video shows the suspect using the victim’s credit card to buy gas.

Anyone with identifying information in the case is asked to contact the City of Covington Police Department at 678-625-5555 or via email at kara.hipps@covingtonpolice.com.

SEE ALSO: Police: Fight led to DeKalb Co. gas station shooting