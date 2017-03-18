Officer-involved shooting in Fulton County News Officer-involved shooting, police chase in College Park Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a car flipped over in the parking lot of a McDonalds on Godby Road in Fulton County.

#BREAKING: Officer involved shooting near Baby Grand Piano Bar in College Park. We are hearing police chase ensued, suspect flipped car. pic.twitter.com/YGvHG1CLKN — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) March 18, 2017

FOX 5's Natalie Fultz reports it appears that the shooting started outside of the Baby Grand Piano, located about a mile away from the restaurant.

A chase reportedly ensued immediately afterward, which caused a car to flip onto its hood.

No further details were immediately available.

