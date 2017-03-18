Officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a car flipped over in the parking lot of a McDonalds on Godby Road in Fulton County.
#BREAKING: Officer involved shooting near Baby Grand Piano Bar in College Park. We are hearing police chase ensued, suspect flipped car. pic.twitter.com/YGvHG1CLKN— Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) March 18, 2017
FOX 5's Natalie Fultz reports it appears that the shooting started outside of the Baby Grand Piano, located about a mile away from the restaurant.
A chase reportedly ensued immediately afterward, which caused a car to flip onto its hood.
No further details were immediately available.