Officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

Posted:Mar 18 2017 07:52AM EDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 08:45AM EDT

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a car flipped over in the parking lot of a McDonalds on Godby Road in Fulton County.

FOX 5's Natalie Fultz reports it appears that the shooting started outside of the Baby Grand Piano, located about a mile away from the restaurant.

A chase reportedly ensued immediately afterward, which caused a car to flip onto its hood. 

No further details were immediately available.

