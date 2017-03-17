Atlanta Police search for serial armed robber News Atlanta Police search for serial armed robber Atlanta Police said they are trying to find a serial armed robber they call armed and dangerous before he strikes again.

Police released a sketch to FOX 5 of a man they said is connected to as many as 10-armed robberies. Detectives said in the latest incident he fired a shot towards one of the victims.

“There is no doubt in our mind that he is going to strike again,” said Sgt. Warren Pickard with the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators said in the latest incident, the man approached a woman and her nephew while they sat inside their car at around 6pm Monday.

The victims, Kam Favors and her nephew, Darius were inside Kam’s Toyota Equinox on Dargan Place in southwest Atlanta when they heard the crook knock on the window.

“He took his gun and started banging on the window and told me to give him my keys,” said Kam Favors. “I thought he was going to kill me, I thought he was going to kill my nephew.”

Darius said he tried calling 911 on his phone, but the armed man caught him. Darius said he tried to escape and that’s when he a heard a gunshot.

“The whole time I was thinking when I was coming up the steps that he was going to shoot me in the back and then when he shot, I thought I was hit," said Darius Favors.

“When he shot,” said Kam, “My nephew fell and I thought he was dead I, thought the bullet hit him.”

Fortunately the bullet hit a wooden railing, missing Darius. Atlanta Police said the armed robber usually commits his crimes in southwest Atlanta and the 10 robberies date back to as early as January. Investigators said in at least two incidents he took the victims vehicles.

“The victims well being is not his concern, his concern is to get the items that he can get, whether it is your vehicle, your purse,” said Sgt. Pickard. “We need him off the street immediately.”

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 404.577.TIPS. You can remain anonymous and there is up to a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.